Leisure

Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and hubby announce arrival of their baby girl

15 February 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Former Miss SA and Miss Universe 2018 first runner-up Tamaryn Green and her husband Zesimdumise ‘Ze’ Nxumalo welcome their bundle of joy.
Former Miss SA and Miss Universe 2018 first runner-up Tamaryn Green and her husband Zesimdumise ‘Ze’ Nxumalo welcome their bundle of joy.
Image: Instagram/Tamaryn Green via Christine Wedding Photographer

Congratulations are in order for former Miss SA Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband Zesimdumise, who welcomed their bundle of joy.

Tamaryn took to her Instagram on Friday to announce the arrival of their baby girl, giving her fans a glimpse of her tiny hands.

“Our first Valentine's Day as a family of three,” Tamaryn captioned the post.

In another post, Tamaryn shared a picture of a flower bouquet with a sweet message from her husband, which read: “Happy Valentine's Day, baby. Thank you for our little girl. Now I have two favourite girls. Love you.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...

Most Read