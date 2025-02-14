Congratulations are in order for former Miss SA Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband Zesimdumise, who welcomed their bundle of joy.
Tamaryn took to her Instagram on Friday to announce the arrival of their baby girl, giving her fans a glimpse of her tiny hands.
“Our first Valentine's Day as a family of three,” Tamaryn captioned the post.
In another post, Tamaryn shared a picture of a flower bouquet with a sweet message from her husband, which read: “Happy Valentine's Day, baby. Thank you for our little girl. Now I have two favourite girls. Love you.”
Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and hubby announce arrival of their baby girl
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Tamaryn Green via Christine Wedding Photographer
Congratulations are in order for former Miss SA Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband Zesimdumise, who welcomed their bundle of joy.
Tamaryn took to her Instagram on Friday to announce the arrival of their baby girl, giving her fans a glimpse of her tiny hands.
“Our first Valentine's Day as a family of three,” Tamaryn captioned the post.
In another post, Tamaryn shared a picture of a flower bouquet with a sweet message from her husband, which read: “Happy Valentine's Day, baby. Thank you for our little girl. Now I have two favourite girls. Love you.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle