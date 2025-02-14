In January, Minnie trended after Brian's ex-girlfriend Neema Aloyce, who shares a son with the plastic surgeon, accused Minnie of stealing her man.
‘Thank you for loving me’ — Minnie Dlamini goes Instagram official with new beau on Valentine’s Day
Image: Instagram/Brian Monaisa
Media personality Minnie Dlamini made her relationship with her new beau, Dr Brian Monaisa, Instagram official on Valentine's Day.
The actress and media personality, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband Quinton Jones in February 2022, posted images of the couple with the caption: “Roses are red. Our favourite colour is blue. Happy Valentine's Day. From me to you. Thank you for loving me and loving me loudly. Happy Valentine's Day, Motho Waka.”
In January, Minnie trended after Brian's ex-girlfriend Neema Aloyce, who shares a son with the plastic surgeon, accused Minnie of stealing her man.
“I am saying Dlamini is coming after my family since she knows about me, and Brian made it very clear what we had, our family and our business. I live in Tanzania, and we have an arrangement of seeing each other every three or four weeks, where one of us would go to the other side,” said Neema.
“In Joburg, I had half of the closet full of my things and always posted when I was there, and she knew this. She visited the house when I wasn't around, saw my things, knew I lived there, and wanted him to get done with me so she gets to officially take my place.”
A day later, she issued an apology to Minnie.
“I also apologise to Dlamini. Even though she was part and parcel of my betrayal, I should have been able to control how I dealt with the situation.”
