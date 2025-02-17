'Unathi is not a writer' — Ntsiki Mazwai calls out minister Gayton McKenzie

Ntsiki Mazwai has unleashed her fury on social media, accusing sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie of corruption and favouritism.
The controversy is about Unathi Nkayi's inclusion as one of 15 writers at the Havana International Book Fair in Cuba. Ntsiki claims she was initially invited to the event but was removed.
In a scathing video, Ntsiki questioned Unathi's credentials as a writer, claiming she doesn't have a book to her name.
“You put in people like Unathi who's not even a writer or a poet to be representing us at the book fair. To my understanding she doesn't even have a book. For some of us who have books, masters degrees in writing, it is a complete insult.
“It's fine that you felt sorry for her when she was crying but to use our public funds to appease yourselves is where the corruption is.”
While Ntsiki said she would submit to the public protector regarding the matter, McKenzie has responded to her allegations.
“My crime was wanting inclusion. I received a list I [was] supposed to sign for writers and poets to go to Cuba. I am the signatory as the minister. I took one look at that list and told the acting director-general, chief of staff and my spokesperson I want to see more inclusion. I want [to be] clear that it should also have coloured and white people.
“I will never be ashamed of my instruction. I have previously met only two people on that list and I met them once. I don’t have one person's phone number on that list. I don’t know most of those writers and poets. Mine was looking for inclusion. I can [show] you previous trips undertaken overseas and you will see who was excluded. I will never apologise for wanting to include all races. Racism will never find a place under my watch. Last, to all these politically-connected writers who are complaining — your time of giving instructions to my department is over.”
Unathi has also clapped back at Ntsiki's claims, stating she is an author, qualified journalist and songwriter.
“Do better sis, because you’re giving us middle kids a bad name. Your sisters are incredible, talented, powerful and beautiful women. My being has annoyed her for 23 years.”
Ntsiki, however, is sticking to her guns.
“Remember how she got mad at Kaya FM for exposing her lies with the recording? After she claimed she was gbv’d? Believe this lady at your own peril. It’s just that I have class and won’t reveal her nasty stories. She forgets to tell you I used to sponsor her.”
'Unathi is not a writer' — Ntsiki Mazwai calls out minister Gayton McKenzie
Journalist
Image: Bafana Mahlangu
