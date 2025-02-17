Uncle Waffles becomes first female artist to grace cover of Rolling Stone Africa

In a groundbreaking moment, Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, has become the first female artist to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa.
Beaming with pride, Uncle Waffles took to her timeline sharing the news with her fans.
“Cover girl, thank you Rolling Stone Africa.”
This milestone achievement marks a significant moment in the history of African music and cements Uncle Waffles' status as a trailblazer in the amapiano scene.
“For our February cover, we wanted a talent that represents an African success story — one that resonates with the youth. Uncle Waffles was the perfect choice, blending music, style, and high-energy performance,” CEO of Rolling Stone Africa, D.R. Bellegarde Smeralda said.
“As the first female artist to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Africa, she is not only making history for herself but for the entire amapiano and Afro House community in South Africa.”
Since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been basking in success, embarking on a journey that has seen her rise from a sensation in the clubs of Soweto to a global icon who sells out arenas in Europe.
She's also taken over the Coachella stage and bagged a nod at the BET awards.
Former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland has spoken about how she's been a supporter of the DJ for more than a year now.
The R&B singer, a frequent visitor to South Africa, said she was happy to see Uncle Waffles added to the Coachella line-up.
“I love music. I listen to music all the time ... It's really cool to see artists come up with new ways — like there's this really cool DJ out right now, her name is Uncle Waffles and she's got so much personality ... she's so cool, she just played at Coachella but I've been knowing about this girl for at least a year now,” she said during her sit-down on the Pretty Smart podcast.
