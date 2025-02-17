Former cricketer JP Duminy and his estranged wife Sue have announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.
Sue took to her Instagram timeline on Monday to share the news.
The couple's decision to part ways comes after months of speculation by fans, who had noticed a scarcity of photos of the couple together on social media.
JP and Sue tied the knot in 2011 and have two daughters.
"After much consideration JP and I have decided to part ways. We were fortunate to have shared many memorable moments together during our marriage and are blessed with two beautiful daughters,' Sue wrote.
"At this time we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition. Though our paths diverge we remain friends and our separation is amicable. Thank you for the love and support during this time."
‘We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition’ — JP Duminy and Sue call it quits
Journalist
Image: Facebook
Former cricketer JP Duminy and his estranged wife Sue have announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.
Sue took to her Instagram timeline on Monday to share the news.
The couple's decision to part ways comes after months of speculation by fans, who had noticed a scarcity of photos of the couple together on social media.
JP and Sue tied the knot in 2011 and have two daughters.
"After much consideration JP and I have decided to part ways. We were fortunate to have shared many memorable moments together during our marriage and are blessed with two beautiful daughters,' Sue wrote.
"At this time we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition. Though our paths diverge we remain friends and our separation is amicable. Thank you for the love and support during this time."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Events