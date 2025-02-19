Tyla graces cover of British Vogue in hot pink

South African megastar Tyla continues to break new boundaries, this time as the cover star of the March issue of British Vogue magazine. She also is the first African artist to have a solo song earn 1-billion streams on Spotify for Water — and she's only 23.
The highly coveted Vogue cover was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti and styled by George Krakowiak, featuring a variety of outfits from designers including Marc Jacobs, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Gucci and Jill Sander.
A post on X by British Vogue previewed the highly anticipated cover interview. “Viral lyrics, infectious dance routines, show-stopping fashion … In the blink of an eye, South African superstar Tyla has become music’s most intoxicating new mononym,” begins the tweet.
“As she adjusts to life as the queen of popiano — and makes her debut on the cover of British Vogue’s March 2025 issue, [British Vogue contributing editor] Funmi Fetto travels from London to Tyla’s hometown of Johannesburg, where she discovers a 23-year-old on the cusp of global domination.”
“I really feel like I have changed so much since Water and my debut album,” said Tyla to Fetto in the issue. “I have grown into a different version of myself. A little more spicy, a little more bold. I’m excited to just put that into the music.”
Tyla was surprised by a never-before-seen reveal of the Vogue cover with American singer and TV presenter Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
“Guys, it’s insane, like Vogue?” exclaimed Tyla when seeing her face on the cover. “It’s literally insane, like I'm so happy. I was so excited, the team was so fun.”
The popiano princess added: “The photographer, all of us, we got along so well. So the shoot felt like I didn't want it to end. You know, we were trying on so many different outfits. We were having fun with it, and I was involved with the outfits and everything. So it felt like a group thing … I don't know, I just loved it so much. And the results, oh my gosh, yes. It's so good!”
The Joburg-born star also spoke about her holiday collaboration A Nonsense Christmas with “it girl” of the moment, Sabrina Carpenter.
“Sabrina Carpenter, she’s like me, we don't take things too seriously. So it was a lot of laughing. And it was really fun doing that and being able to do something, because I haven't done a duet like that before with another artist. So we made it very fun.”
Tyla dreams of one day pursuing acting.
“My dream role would be to be a princess,” she said, “Ooh, like an African princess. I think that’ll be cute.”
She also chatted about the debate surrounding her identity.
“Even if you give the best explanation, people will still choose not to understand. But I’m at a point where I know who I am. I know I’m a black woman and I know I’m a coloured woman as well — and you can be both. And the people that care to learn, they understand now. And that’s enough for me.”
