WATCH | From feeding elephants to spotting lions — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens honeymoon in Mzansi

20 February 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Gymnast Simone Biles and football star Jonathan Owens enjoy a dreamy honeymoon in South Africa.
Image: Instagram/ Simone Biles

Two years after getting hitched, Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles and her NFL star husband Jonathan Owens recently landed in Mzansi for their honeymoon.

The couple shared snippets of their adventure on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their experiences. From feeding elephants to spotting lions, leopards and rhino on a game drive, they're making the most of their time in Mzansi.

“Made it to South Africa,” Simone captioned the post. 

Simone Biles' Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/Simone Biles
Image: Instagram/Simone Biles
Image: Instagram/Simone Biles
