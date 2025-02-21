Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tyla said she felt overwhelmed by her quick rise to international stardom.
‘She is the first real African pop star’ — Will Smith on Tyla’s stardom
Hollywood superstar Will Smith has shared his thoughts on the music industry, and one artist in particular has caught his attention: our own Tyla.
During his recent stream with Félix Lengyel, the actor praised the 23-year-old Grammy winning artist and spoke about how far she's come.
“I've been listening to a lot of world music. I love what is happening in Africa. I love what Tyla's doing. We don't even think about it that way but she is the first real African pop star. She is a new thing the world has not really seen,” he said.
This comes after Tyla made history as the only solo African artist to garner 1-billion hits on Spotify for her hit song Water.
In 2021 Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has been making huge strides in the entertainment industry. Her growing list of achievements include joining Chris Brown on his European tour, getting a Travis Scott and DJ Marshmello feature and performing on the Jimmy Fallon show.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tyla said she felt overwhelmed by her quick rise to international stardom.
“I hope people around the world can enjoy the music, the African music, because I feel we don’t have a big enough international audience. We need attention because we have so much talent.
“It feels crazy. I don’t know if I am there yet, but the international attention I am getting, I never expected it, especially so early. I was willing to work years to get to this point and to think it happened from one song. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. When people listen to my music, having a pop style to it, I hope it becomes a more internationally recognised sound and they start falling in love with it.”
During her recent interview on Kanal 5 Sverige, Tyla spoke of how she wanted to become one of Africa's biggest pop stars and inspire young people.
“I want to be the biggest pop star and I want the biggest pop star to be from Africa. I see myself on the biggest stages, winning the Grammys, collabing with the Drakes and the Rihannas of the world. I remember being very young and watching these people on TV, so I would love to be that person for other young children, specially from Africa. I want to be an example that it could happen for us.”
