Lebo M celebrates musical legacy live in Cape Town

South Africa prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime live concert as Grammy Award-winning entertainment icon Lebo M takes the stage in Cape Town for a special one-night-only extravaganza. Lebo M Live will feature special guest Hans Zimmer.
Renowned composer, singer, songwriter and music producer Lebo M has announced his first-ever live performance, showcasing a global ensemble that also includes the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, the Soweto Spiritual Singers and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.
Adding to the stellar line-up are singer-songwriters Nkosinathi Shabalala and Refi Sings. Due to overwhelming demand, the show was moved from Artscape to the Grand Arena at Grand West on April 18, allowing for a bigger stage, enhanced production and an even more immersive audience experience.
This concert marks the culmination of nearly 40 years of Lebo M's illustrious career, which began with the iconic film The Power of One.
His groundbreaking work on Disney’s The Lion King redefined the boundaries of music and film, earning him numerous accolades and global recognition.
Lebo M, also an Oscar nominee and a UNAids Goodwill Ambassador, is revered for his humanitarian efforts and his role in bringing African music and content expressions as composer, producer and performer to the global stage.
Now, for one special night, Lebo M Live with Special Guest Hans Zimmer will take audiences on an emotional and nostalgic journey, celebrating Lebo M’s remarkable career and legendary contributions to the world of music and film.
Lebo M shared his excitement: “My music is — and always will be — rooted in home soil, and I couldn’t be more excited about staging my first live concert season in Cape Town. The music from The Lion King not only touched hearts and minds around the world, it continues to provide an inspirational platform to uplift local talent and inspire the next generation of creators.”
“I am thrilled that we have been partners, brothers, and friends since childhood. We began our journey creating films about Africa at a time when few were willing to do so,” said Zimmer.
Lebo M celebrates musical legacy live in Cape Town
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
