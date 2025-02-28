IN PICS | Metro FM announces music awards nominees
Metro FM has announced the nominees for their much anticipated music awards, where they'll celebrate the excellence in the South African music industry by honouring musicians who did exceedingly well in their fields.
The nomination ceremony took place at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday night.
Here are some of the A-listers who attended the event.
New kids on the block Woodblock DJs received four Metro FM Music Award nominations for their viral hit song Skuta Baba (remix).
Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa also received four nominations for their song Wishi Wishi.
The most exciting award is song of year, which has 10 nominees, not five like the other categories, and the winners receive R150,000 from the awards' sponsors, The Motsepe Foundation.
The foundation will provide R50,000 for each category winner. This year's theme is "Crowing Greatness".
Metro FM received 2,769 entries across 19 categories, an increase from last year. - Kgomotso Moganedi and Thabo Tshabalala