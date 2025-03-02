Black Coffee Weekender helps raise funds for the underprivileged

Music is a universal language, one that has seen Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee touch many lives through rhythm, dance and beyond.
The internationally renowned hit-maker and producer took over Cape Town with three-day culture and music festival – the Black Coffee Weekender.
A plethora of fans indulged in a special music experience infused with a blend of his global music, while guest performers like FKA Mash, Meeta, Sona, Rudy Julius, Shoba and Stoffela also mesmerised the revellers.
The weekend also kicked off festivities for his birthday month. He turns 49 on March 11.
On Friday, he kicked off with an intimate charity dinner at The Nines restaurant, which raised funds for The Black Coffee Foundation. TV personality and actor Siv Ngesi was the host, with VIP guests including minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie in attendance.
The memorabilia auctioned off included a Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones masterpiece carafe, which sold for R350,000. Then there was an iconic Nelson Mandela artwork, which sold for the same amount.
Funds raised on the night will go towards the foundation's continued commitment to uplifting differently abled people and lives through education, food security, skills development and creative opportunities.
“My team and the foundation have raised some money in Mykonos where I have an annual residency. I’ve always been one to look for ways to see how people can come to the party and help for a worthy cause,” he said.
"Tonight is a reminder that we’re human beings and we don’t live alone. We are hardworking people who at times forget where we come from and we may forget that there are people out there who need help and assistance.
“Before you sip the world’s greatest champagne or the finest wine, remember that you can lend a hand in helping other people.”
Over the years, the foundation has made impact by lending a helping hand to the disaster relief for KZN flood victims in 2022, back-to-school campaigns, food bank projects, and a skill-building programme for women in eTiphini, Eastern Cape.
The foundation is set to embark on its most ambitious project yet – establishing The Black Coffee Music Academy, a world-class institution designed to empower and uplift the next generation of musical talent.
“Black Coffee isn’t just any person, he is our biggest brand out of SA, musically. He has had an impactful longevity in the music industry, he is not a flash in the pan. You can say a lot about him but Black Coffee isn’t only about DJing but about giving back,” said McKenzie.
The renowned DJ will end off his weekend with a brunch party at The Grand & Beach on Sunday afternoon.
