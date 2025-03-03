Black Coffee Weekender helps raise funds for the underprivileged

Music is a universal language, one that has seen Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee touch many lives through rhythm, dance and beyond.

The internationally renowned hit-maker and producer took over Cape Town with three-day culture and music festival – the Black Coffee Weekender.

A plethora of fans indulged in a special music experience infused with a blend of his global music, while guest performers like FKA Mash, Meeta, Sona, Rudy Julius, Shoba and Stoffela also mesmerised the revellers.

The weekend also kicked off festivities for his birthday month. He turns 49 on March 11.

On Friday, he kicked off with an intimate charity dinner at The Nines restaurant, which raised funds for The Black Coffee Foundation. TV personality and actor Siv Ngesi was the host, with VIP guests including minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie in attendance.

The memorabilia auctioned off included a Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones masterpiece carafe, which sold for R350,000. Then there was an iconic Nelson Mandela artwork, which sold for the same amount.