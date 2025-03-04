Leisure

Lebo M honoured his late mother ahead of the Academy Awards

04 March 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Lebo M with guests on the eve of the Academy Awards.
Lebo M with guests on the eve of the Academy Awards.
Image: X

Internationally acclaimed producer and composer Lebo M honoured his late mother on the eve of the Academy Awards.

Lebo M during a remembrance evening for his late mother in Los Angeles.
Lebo M during a remembrance evening for his late mother in Los Angeles.
Image: X

Lebo M, whose real name is Lebohang Morake, reflected on the profound influence of his late mother, Magogo Nomvula Grissel Mboni Morake, who passed away on Friday at the age of 100.

He hosted an intimate pre-Oscar Dinner at the iconic Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills and was joined by his co-executive producers Sibo Mhlungu and Anele Mdoda, filmmakers and cast members of The Last Ranger.

Lebo M said the moment was deeply personal: “To be standing on the brink of what could be another historic milestone in my career, while also celebrating the life of the woman who shaped me, is profoundly emotional.

“My mother was my greatest inspiration. Her wisdom, resilience and grace guided me through every note I have ever composed. Tonight we honour her, and we carry her spirit into the Academy Awards.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
2025 Aston Martin Vantage

Most Read