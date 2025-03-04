Lebo M, whose real name is Lebohang Morake, reflected on the profound influence of his late mother, Magogo Nomvula Grissel Mboni Morake, who passed away on Friday at the age of 100.
He hosted an intimate pre-Oscar Dinner at the iconic Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills and was joined by his co-executive producers Sibo Mhlungu and Anele Mdoda, filmmakers and cast members of The Last Ranger.
Lebo M honoured his late mother ahead of the Academy Awards
Entertainment reporter
Image: X
Internationally acclaimed producer and composer Lebo M honoured his late mother on the eve of the Academy Awards.
Image: X
Lebo M, whose real name is Lebohang Morake, reflected on the profound influence of his late mother, Magogo Nomvula Grissel Mboni Morake, who passed away on Friday at the age of 100.
He hosted an intimate pre-Oscar Dinner at the iconic Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills and was joined by his co-executive producers Sibo Mhlungu and Anele Mdoda, filmmakers and cast members of The Last Ranger.
Lebo M said the moment was deeply personal: “To be standing on the brink of what could be another historic milestone in my career, while also celebrating the life of the woman who shaped me, is profoundly emotional.
“My mother was my greatest inspiration. Her wisdom, resilience and grace guided me through every note I have ever composed. Tonight we honour her, and we carry her spirit into the Academy Awards.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring
Motoring
Lifestyle