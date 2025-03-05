Cassper Nyovest announces ‘Fill Up’' concert return amid scathing comments about his career

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is gearing up to host his iconic Fill Up concert again, despite recent criticism about his new viral single Kusho Bani.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Mac G made scathing comments about Cassper, calling him “washed” and suggesting he should “leave the mic before the mic leaves him”.
Cassper wants to prove his relevance with another Fill Up concert.
The Fill Up concerts have been a massive success for Cassper, with previous shows selling out, including Fill Up The Dome in Johannesburg in 2015, Fill Up at Orlando Stadium in 2016, a concert at the FNB Stadium in 2017 and another at Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018 and Fill Up Mmabatho in Mahikeng in December 2022.
In posts on social media, Cassper assured his fans he's going all out this year.
“You know what? Let me book a stadium and do Fill Up one more time so we can restore order. Nkare bafana ba ba Tla ntlwaela cause ke itidimaletse! (Looks like these boys are being disrespectful because I'm quiet). Which stadium y’all want? Let’s rock.
“I’m doing it. I’m not bigger or better than anyone in the game. I'm not bigger than the game itself. I trust God. Anything is possible if you pray. There is power in the name of Jesus. Even if the world was against you, you will come out unscathed. Watch.
“Just called my manager T-Lee, and asked him to call stadium management because I’m doing Fill Up this year. Never heard that n*gga get so excited. He has been asking me and I’m finally ready. Team Nyovest. Get ready. We going back to the stadium. It’s time. We move by faith.”
