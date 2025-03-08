DJ Grego Villa is to host the star-studded Exclusive White Freedom Day Edition.
The event will be held in the Centre Court at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni on April 27 with an exciting line-up, including DJ Kent, Mawhoo, DJ Fresh, Sjava, Scott Maphuma, Kelvin Momo, DJ Zinhle, Somizi, Cassper Nyovest and many others.
Grego told TshisaLIVE it's going to be a jam-packed and magical event with a great atmosphere.
“It's that time again where festivalgoers will gather under one venue to have great memories. I'm gunning to celebrate a milestone of hosting Exclusive White events, it's been a blessing hosting such a mega event,” he said.
DJ Kent to perform at Exclusive White Freedom Day Edition
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram
Image: Supplied
It's the first Exclusive White event that will be hosted in an indoor venue.
“The event tickets are just over 70% sold, so we are definitely selling out this one in time. Hosting the Exclusive White Freedom Edition is a significant milestone as this will be seven years since the inception of the Exclusive White brand. I’m just excited about what this brand has achieved throughout the years. It really has taken its place in the South African entertainment industry. We are working on big projects this year and producing music will be one of them,” Grego said.
