Tanya van Graan is officially off the market.
The actress, popular for her roles on Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, Zulu, Starship Troopers 3 and Mnet's Summertide, said "yes" to her longtime partner, musician Ard Matthews.
The proposal took place at Café Roux in Cape Town amid patrons who cheered precious moment.
"We have one life. And I want to do it with you," Ard said before going on one knee.
"I have no words. My heart is full. I have to say thank you Ard Matthews for being the kindest, most loving, passionate, funny, talented, enthusiastic human I have ever met. Life is easy with you. This is our anthem of love," Tanya captioned a post when making he announcement on Instagram.
"Our love story. Engaged to my best friend," she wrote on her Instagram stories.
Watch the video below:
‘She said yes’: actress Tanya van Graan and musician Ard Matthews are engaged
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Tanya van Graansays
Tanya van Graan is officially off the market.
The actress, popular for her roles on Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, Zulu, Starship Troopers 3 and Mnet's Summertide, said "yes" to her longtime partner, musician Ard Matthews.
The proposal took place at Café Roux in Cape Town amid patrons who cheered precious moment.
"We have one life. And I want to do it with you," Ard said before going on one knee.
"I have no words. My heart is full. I have to say thank you Ard Matthews for being the kindest, most loving, passionate, funny, talented, enthusiastic human I have ever met. Life is easy with you. This is our anthem of love," Tanya captioned a post when making he announcement on Instagram.
"Our love story. Engaged to my best friend," she wrote on her Instagram stories.
Watch the video below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle