Leisure

‘She said yes’: actress Tanya van Graan and musician Ard Matthews are engaged

10 March 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Tanya van Graan and Ard Matthews make things official.
Tanya van Graan and Ard Matthews make things official.
Image: Instagram/ Tanya van Graansays

Tanya van Graan is officially off the market. 

The actress, popular for her roles on Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, Zulu, Starship Troopers 3 and Mnet's Summertide, said "yes" to her longtime partner, musician Ard Matthews.

The proposal took place at Café Roux in Cape Town amid patrons who cheered precious moment.

"We have one life. And I want to do it with you," Ard said before going on one knee. 

"I have no words. My heart is full. I have to say thank you Ard Matthews for being the kindest, most loving, passionate, funny, talented, enthusiastic human I have ever met. Life is easy with you. This is our anthem of love," Tanya captioned a post when making he announcement on Instagram.

"Our love story. Engaged to my best friend," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Watch the video below:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
2025 Budget I Parliament's Finance Cluster media briefing

Most Read