Media personality Bonang Matheba is determined to receive every cent from controversial vlogger Reatlegile “Rea” Gopane after her defamatory statements.
In 2022, the vlogger landed herself in trouble with Queen B after she claimed in one of her episodes that Bongang introduced her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper AKA, to cocaine.
Bonang slammed the vlogger and served her with a R500,000 lawsuit. Rea was instructed by Bonang's legal team to retract her statements and issue an apology on her social media platforms in the form of a video and a letter.
Rea recorded an apology directed towards Bonang. However, the vlogger was vague about whether she paid Bonang R500,000.
‘I will receive every cent’ — Bonang Matheba on her case against vlogger Rea Gopane
Journalist
Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano
Media personality Bonang Matheba is determined to receive every cent from controversial vlogger Reatlegile “Rea” Gopane after her defamatory statements.
In 2022, the vlogger landed herself in trouble with Queen B after she claimed in one of her episodes that Bongang introduced her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper AKA, to cocaine.
Bonang slammed the vlogger and served her with a R500,000 lawsuit. Rea was instructed by Bonang's legal team to retract her statements and issue an apology on her social media platforms in the form of a video and a letter.
Rea recorded an apology directed towards Bonang. However, the vlogger was vague about whether she paid Bonang R500,000.
After a social media user brought the matter to her attention quoting an old X post, Bonang said she was gunning for the vlogger to do right by her.
"Learn to mind your own business. Keeps you out of trouble, and out of debt." she wrote.
"I will receive every single cent," she wrote in another post.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Motoring