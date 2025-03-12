‘A dream come true’ — Minnie Dlamini on 15 years in entertainment and producing a new music show

Media personality Minnie Dlamini is beaming with pride after being honoured with the Excellence in Entertainment award at the 2025 Forbes Africa Women Icon Awards.
The recognition marks a significant milestone in her 15-year career in the entertainment industry.
“I was so excited to be on the cover. Then they were 'come talk on the panel' and I was like 'hell yeah'. I was literally speaking when they announced my category. This means a lot to me,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“It means the hard work I put in, the dedication and commitment to my craft has paid off. It's recognised.”
Minnie's journey began at the age of 19 when she started as an intern and a hopeful TV presenter. She has since evolved into an actress, producer and renowned presenter.
“I started as a girl standing in a queue trying to be a TV presenter, just like every other hopeful that did it that year,” Minnie said.
“When I started, it was always about how do I make sure I last longer than six months, how do I last longer than a year, how do I stay doing this one thing I absolutely love. I am always looking at how many ways I can immerse myself in the business. How many ways can I grow? I started as an intern and the people I was interning for 15 years ago are working for me now.”
While the many stories of celebrities falling on hard times have given the entertainment industry a bad reputation, Minnie said she wanted those aspiring to follow her path to know they could have a lucrative career.
“I believe so much in the industry. I believe it's lucrative and I want people who want to choose this as a career to know it is sustainable, but it takes us to make sure by creating opportunities.”
Minnie has produced a new show on Channel O called Club Bangers, which is set to launch on April 4.
“I've been producing for a very long time. I've been very quiet about it for probably 10 years. What I wanted was to put shows out there that didn't have me in them and try to see if I could own my own. I'm proud of producing a groundbreaking music show. I'm excited to continue on this journey and to keep living my dream because this is a dream come true.”
'A dream come true' — Minnie Dlamini on 15 years in entertainment and producing a new music show
Image: Supplied
