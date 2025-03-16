Anele Zondo lands a new reality show

Musician Anele Zondo has bagged a new reality TV show — Anele Zondo: The Glow Up.
Anele Zondo — The Glow Up will air on Saturdays at 8pm, starting on April 5. On the show, Anele will be highlighting her recent achievements in the entertainment industry and the birth of her daughter. The series navigates the delicate balance between Anele’s thriving career and the joys and challenges of being a new mom.
For 13 weeks, the show will cover topics about Anele’s music taking off, business and entrepreneurship, personal growth, relationships, motherhood and family dynamics.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of Johannesburg, Anele Zondo — The Glow Up highlights Anele’s unwavering determination to pursue her passion for performance while cherishing family moments, all while embracing personal growth and the new direction of her life since the birth of her daughter.
According to the producers, viewers will be inspired by Anele’s journey as she transforms challenges into triumphs, proving that success is not just about career milestones, but also about the love and resilience that shape her story.
Anele says: “The Glow Up is an intimate, inside look into my life — who I am, what drives me, and the people who surround me. It’s a deep dive into my goals, how I go about achieving them, and the pillars that keep me grounded. If I had to formalise it, I’d say it’s about truly getting to know Anele Zondo — not just as an artist, but as a mother, daughter, sister and friend. It’s about understanding my energy as a person and how I navigate the complexities of life. People often see the polished end product — the pretty pictures and the moments on screen — but they rarely see what it actually takes to be in my shoes. This show allows viewers to join me on that journey ... As I glow through it.”
Ofentse Thinane, channel head at SABC1, said: “The SABC1 strategy has always connected audiences to South African stars and shared realities. Reality shows showcase parts of the personalities not seen in the public eye. Anele Zondo — The Glow Up will be following in a successful line of reality shows having broadcast on the channel, from Zahara, broadcast in 2023, followed by Vusi Nova — Unprovoked in 2024. We welcome back Anele Zondo onto the channel and hope audiences enjoy the journey.”
Anele Zondo lands a new reality show
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Musician Anele Zondo has bagged a new reality TV show — Anele Zondo: The Glow Up.
Anele Zondo — The Glow Up will air on Saturdays at 8pm, starting on April 5. On the show, Anele will be highlighting her recent achievements in the entertainment industry and the birth of her daughter. The series navigates the delicate balance between Anele’s thriving career and the joys and challenges of being a new mom.
For 13 weeks, the show will cover topics about Anele’s music taking off, business and entrepreneurship, personal growth, relationships, motherhood and family dynamics.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of Johannesburg, Anele Zondo — The Glow Up highlights Anele’s unwavering determination to pursue her passion for performance while cherishing family moments, all while embracing personal growth and the new direction of her life since the birth of her daughter.
According to the producers, viewers will be inspired by Anele’s journey as she transforms challenges into triumphs, proving that success is not just about career milestones, but also about the love and resilience that shape her story.
Anele says: “The Glow Up is an intimate, inside look into my life — who I am, what drives me, and the people who surround me. It’s a deep dive into my goals, how I go about achieving them, and the pillars that keep me grounded. If I had to formalise it, I’d say it’s about truly getting to know Anele Zondo — not just as an artist, but as a mother, daughter, sister and friend. It’s about understanding my energy as a person and how I navigate the complexities of life. People often see the polished end product — the pretty pictures and the moments on screen — but they rarely see what it actually takes to be in my shoes. This show allows viewers to join me on that journey ... As I glow through it.”
Ofentse Thinane, channel head at SABC1, said: “The SABC1 strategy has always connected audiences to South African stars and shared realities. Reality shows showcase parts of the personalities not seen in the public eye. Anele Zondo — The Glow Up will be following in a successful line of reality shows having broadcast on the channel, from Zahara, broadcast in 2023, followed by Vusi Nova — Unprovoked in 2024. We welcome back Anele Zondo onto the channel and hope audiences enjoy the journey.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle