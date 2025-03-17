Congratulations are in order for Zoe Brown, who announced the arrival of her newborn twins.
The TV personality took to Instagram stories to share the exciting news with her followers, and shared images of her and husband Robbie Anderson bonding with their children.
“Thank you for all the well wishes! We are all healthy and finding our feet. I'm currently cuddling baby B — weighing only 2.3kg. Extremely grateful I was able to do a natural birth, with 27 minutes between baby A and B,” she wrote.
“I love that we don't have to share. Just currently doing little trade-offs.”
IN PICS | Zoe Brown and her husband Robbie Anderson welcome twins
'Thank you for all the well wishes! We are all healthy and finding our feet'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Zoe Brown
Congratulations are in order for Zoe Brown, who announced the arrival of her newborn twins.
The TV personality took to Instagram stories to share the exciting news with her followers, and shared images of her and husband Robbie Anderson bonding with their children.
“Thank you for all the well wishes! We are all healthy and finding our feet. I'm currently cuddling baby B — weighing only 2.3kg. Extremely grateful I was able to do a natural birth, with 27 minutes between baby A and B,” she wrote.
“I love that we don't have to share. Just currently doing little trade-offs.”
Image: Instagram/ Zoe Brown
Image: Instagram/ Zoe Brown
Image: Instagram/ Zoe Brown
Zoe and Robbie have known each other since high school. In early March 2023 she announced they were engaged, and they tied the knot in November 2023.
“Crazy to think two years ago we had our first smooch — and look at everything we’ve done so far and what we’re still planning to do,” she said.
In November 2024 Zoe announced they were starting their family: “Oh boy, 2025 is going to be wild. The Anderson twin boys are due in March.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle