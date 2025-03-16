Local artists get opportunity to perform at Durban Music Fest and share stage with Rick Ross

The organisers of the Durban Music Fest have hosted a groundbreaking opportunity for local artists.
Blue Screen Entertainment held auditions at Rockets in Umhlanga, Durban, for artists to perform at the Durban Music Fest, marking a significant milestone in the South African music scene. This initiative is a pioneering effort, as it is the first time any promoter has organised a competition that gives local artists the chance to win a coveted spot performing on an international stage.
The auditions featured 50 performers, including 25 contestants from Johannesburg who were bussed to Durban and 25 local artists from the Durban area. .
The excitement culminated as the top eight winners were announced, each receiving the opportunity to be featured in Rick Ross's upcoming music video, which will be filmed in Africa. This unparalleled chance not only elevates their careers but also places South African talent in the global spotlight.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gregory Wings said: “I am incredibly excited about the opportunity that all 50 artists had during this audition. This is the first time in the history of South Africa that a promoter has allowed unknown local acts to get on stage and perform internationally ... T Additionally, they will be featured in Rick Ross's music video that's being filmed in Africa. I am so proud of all the contestants. This is just the first step towards creating a lasting foundation for curating new artists.”
In an exciting twist, the top eight artists will be voted on online, allowing fans to participate in the selection process. The voting will determine which four contestants will advance to the next round.
The top four will take the stage at Rockets in Durban on March 22, where they will compete for the ultimate prize: the opportunity to perform at the highly anticipated Durban Music Fest on May 3 and to be featured in Rick Ross's music video.
The top eight performers who captivated the judges and secured their spots in this competition are M.A Luke, Honey Bee, Kewand, Your, Pretty, Masompisi, Verge, SBlack Entertainment, Superstar, Lunmctik, and Xavier Thxmas. Their diverse styles and electrifying performances promise to entertain fans and stakeholders alike.
As the countdown to the March 22 finale continues, anticipation builds for what promises to be a historic moment for local artists in South Africa. With the support of Blue Screen Entertainment and dedicated industry professionals, these talented individuals are on the brink of transforming their dreams into reality.
Local artists get opportunity to perform at Durban Music Fest and share stage with Rick Ross
Image: Swidi Films
