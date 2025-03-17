Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert has officially said “I do” to her partner of nearly nine years Enrico Vermaak.
The couple exchanged vows on March 16, surrounded by loved ones in an intimate and picturesque ceremony.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Natasha expressed her gratitude, promising fans she would soon share details and photos from the special day.
“I promise I'm sharing all things wedding soon. I woke up feeling like the luckiest woman in the world. Our wedding day was perfect. From the weather to our guests, to the décor, details, everything! I cried the entire day out of joy as I stood at the aisle and a while in I asked my sister — is my makeup OK? She could not even lie, she was like nope. Best day of our lives,” she wrote.
Natasha and her partners love story began nearly a decade ago and their engagement was announced in January 2024.
The romantic proposal took place during a sunset yacht cruise from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and she has since been sharing her journey to becoming Mrs Vermaak which included pics from her multiple pre-wedding celebrations.
'Our wedding day was perfect': Natasha Joubert ties knot with Enrico Vermaak
Image: Instagram/ Natasha Joubert
