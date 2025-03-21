Multi-award-winning rapper Nasty C is gearing up for his Ivyson Tour 2025 and will be hosting workshops before the tour dates.
Nasty C, real name Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, founded the Ivyson Tour in 2017 and has solidified it as one of South Africa's most successful live performance events.
The tour will kick off in August at Green Point Salesian FC, Cape Town, followed by performances in September at The Globe Suncoast, Durban, and in November at The Playground, Johannesburg.
The 28-year old rapper told TshisaLIVE fans can expect a “whole experience, not just a show”. Every time he does Ivyson, he tries to level up — with “a bigger production, crazier energy and just an overall better connection” with his fans.
“I want people to leave feeling like they were part of something special, not just watching a performance but really experiencing the music. We’re bringing new elements such as gaming, some surprises and, of course, the music is going to be next level,” he said.
Nasty C says he is now performing with a band, which was something he had wanted to do. He has also wanted to curate his own shows.
“A lot goes into it — streaming numbers, fan engagement, even looking at where people are really pushing the Ivyson movement. There are definitely some spots I’m excited for, especially in places where we haven’t been in a while. And we’re also looking at expanding beyond South Africa, so that’s something I’m really looking forward to. What’s the first song I can’t wait to perform live on tour, and why? That’s tough. But if I had to choose ... probably something from the new album,” he added.
Multi-award-winning rapper Nasty C gears up for Ivyson Tour 2025
Image: supplied
