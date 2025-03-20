His complaint was met with criticism from some social media users, with many accusing him of acting superior because of his celebrity status. However, Somizi dismissed these claims, saying he wouldn't allow anyone to bully him.
'Stop it': Somizi calls out Sweet Guluva's fans over campaign tactics on social media
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has called out fans of Big Brother Mzansi finalist Sweet Guluva to stop their campaign tactics on his social media posts.
Sweet Guluva, whose real name is Akhonamathemba Mbele, is a 23-year-old fan favourite and finalist in the fifth season of Big Brother Mzansi.
As the competition's finale approaches, fans have been commenting “Vote Sweet Guluva” under Somizi's social media posts.
Somizi took to TikTok to express his frustration with the comments, calling them “annoying”.
“Some of us don't watch Big Brother. We only know his name because you annoy us in the comment section,” he said.
'You are ruining his chances because you're annoying us. You're messing up his chances to win. We can't deal with you forcing us to vote for Sweet Guluva whenever we post. He'll end up not winning because of you. We've had enough. Stop it.”
