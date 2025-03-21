Radio personality Tbo Touch's son Zuri commemorated South African Human Rights Day in Australia on Friday.
A video is circulating on social media showing Tbo Touch dropping his son Zuri off at school and asking him about human rights.
Tbo Touch posted: “Papa (Dr PF Molefe) look at your great grandson remembering you on this day. 65 years ago you presided over a funeral of innocent 60 lives massacred in Sharpeville. Today we remember those heroes all the way from Sydney. Thank you for your faithful prayers & instilling the fear of God in me and I promise to extend the gift of salvation to both Ruri and Zuri. Miss Gog Rose & Papa Molefe @queennandiglobal sends her love.
“Human Rights day is when innocent people died so I can have a better education.”
Tbo Touch asked Zuri what he remembers about this day, March 21.
Zuri replied: “Innocent people died and my bishop, my great grand father, did their funeral.”
On March 21 1960, the community of Sharpeville, like their fellow compatriots across the country, embarked on a protest march to protest against pass laws. The apartheid police shot dead 69 of the protesters, many of them while fleeing.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tbo Touch said March 21 is a historic day which one needs to remember.
“You know I'm from Sharpeville and the massacre happened in my township and it's very important to educate the next generation about the history our country holds on the global scale. I'm also taking this opportunity to commemorate this day. Today we can move around freely without being asked for our ID books and today we go to places where an African child is equal with other races,” he said.
Tbo Touch's son Zuri commemorates Human Rights Day in Australia
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
