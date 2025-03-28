Artist uses delicacy of lace as a metaphor to change perceptions of black women
Buqaqawuli Nobakada’s work focuses on ‘care and tenderness’ as opposed to ‘endurance and trauma’ narrative
A young artist who spent her formative years in the Eastern Cape uses lace in her mixed-media pieces to shift the narrative of how black women are depicted in art.
Also known as The Lace Lady, Buqaqawuli Nobakada, 24, whose debut solo exhibition is up in Cape Town, says her early years in the rural Eastern Cape informed the way she approached her work...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.