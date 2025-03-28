Leisure

GARDEN ROUTE | Klein Karoo family wine farm scoops awards

Calitzdorp winery well worth a visit and there are tasting rooms on the Garden Route

Premium
By Elaine King - 28 March 2025

Nestled in the Klein Karoo, below the Swartberg mountains, is a Calitzdorp wine farm that is technically just out of the Garden Route area, but considered by locals to be part of our area, especially since Boplaas has tasting rooms in chic places in George and Hartenbos. 

This is a real family affair with sixth-generation Nel family members still winning award after award for their wines. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sighting of rare shark off Rio beach boosts biodiversity hopes | REUTERS
King Charles taken to hospital after cancer treatment side effects | Reuters

Most Read