GARDEN ROUTE | Klein Karoo family wine farm scoops awards
Calitzdorp winery well worth a visit and there are tasting rooms on the Garden Route
Nestled in the Klein Karoo, below the Swartberg mountains, is a Calitzdorp wine farm that is technically just out of the Garden Route area, but considered by locals to be part of our area, especially since Boplaas has tasting rooms in chic places in George and Hartenbos.
This is a real family affair with sixth-generation Nel family members still winning award after award for their wines. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.