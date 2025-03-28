Leisure

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

By Weekender Reporter - 28 March 2025
Savour the fruits of our beautiful winelands by joining in on an unforgettable experience of fine wines, food, live music and great vibes from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday April 5
FINE WINE: Savour the fruits of our beautiful winelands by joining in on an unforgettable experience of fine wines, food, live music and great vibes from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday April 5
Image: 123RF

MUSIC TRIVIA

There will be a music trivia night to raise funds for four riders who made the Barrel Racing SA team to travel to the USA for their rodeo tour.

The fundraising event will take place on Friday at 6pm at Eddie Macs@VP.

Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight people.

There will also be a cash bar and limited menu available.

Bookings: Nohlene, 082-693-1799 

On Saturday at 7pm there will be another music trivia night in aid of Ashmieka Moodley to get to the nationals of the SA Championships for Performing Arts.

Also held at Eddie Macs@VP, tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.

There will be plenty of prizes up for grabs, guest singers, and lucky draws.

Bookings: Natasha, 061-543-7152 or Ravi, 061-587-3487

MARKETS

Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items!

Come visit The Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Saturday April 26, from 9am to 2pm.

Come find your favorite stalls such as thrift clothing, toys, tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home decor, vintage items, and plenty of food and great coffee.

This is a lovely Saturday outing for the whole family.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

The Linton Grange Library craft market will be held on Friday from 9am to 1pm.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will host a family market at 512 Cape Road in Kabega Park on Saturday May 3 from 9am to 2pm.

Entrance is R10, or free for children under 12. This includes a lucky draw prize.

There will be a music and beer tent, food trucks, variety of stalls, pony rides, a jumping castle, and face painting.

Inquiries: Kim, 076-512-9459 or Monique, 082-441-8985

WINE FOR A CAUSE

Savour the fruits of our beautiful winelands by joining in on an unforgettable experience of fine wines, food, live music and great vibes.

Your participation will make a difference to a very special cause — St Francis Hospice.

Open from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday April 5, this event will take place at the Fairview Indoor Centre.

Tickets cost R120 per person, and are available via Quicket.

Inquiries: Melanie, 041-360-7070 or melanie@stfrancishospice.za.org 

PRELOVED SHOPPING

Join in on the fun of a preloved clothing shopping experience with the Thrift GQ Preloved Clothing Shopping Extravaganza at Victoria Park High School on Saturday April 26 at 9am. 

POTTERY WORKSHOP

Enjoy pottery, paaseiers (Easter eggs) and prosecco at The Taste Room, 145 Main Road, Walmer, on Wednesday April 2 at 6.30pm.

This is a hands-on adventure to paint your own ceramic bowl while sipping on prosecco.

Fill your bowl with Easter eggs before going home.

The workshop is hosted by Angel Wings Ceramics.

Tickets are available via www.thetasteroom.co.za/events

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sighting of rare shark off Rio beach boosts biodiversity hopes | REUTERS
King Charles taken to hospital after cancer treatment side effects | Reuters

Most Read