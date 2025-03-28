GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

MUSIC TRIVIA
There will be a music trivia night to raise funds for four riders who made the Barrel Racing SA team to travel to the USA for their rodeo tour.
The fundraising event will take place on Friday at 6pm at Eddie Macs@VP.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight people.
There will also be a cash bar and limited menu available.
Bookings: Nohlene, 082-693-1799
On Saturday at 7pm there will be another music trivia night in aid of Ashmieka Moodley to get to the nationals of the SA Championships for Performing Arts.
Also held at Eddie Macs@VP, tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.
There will be plenty of prizes up for grabs, guest singers, and lucky draws.
Bookings: Natasha, 061-543-7152 or Ravi, 061-587-3487
MARKETS
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items!
Come visit The Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Saturday April 26, from 9am to 2pm.
Come find your favorite stalls such as thrift clothing, toys, tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home decor, vintage items, and plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely Saturday outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
The Linton Grange Library craft market will be held on Friday from 9am to 1pm.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will host a family market at 512 Cape Road in Kabega Park on Saturday May 3 from 9am to 2pm.
Entrance is R10, or free for children under 12. This includes a lucky draw prize.
There will be a music and beer tent, food trucks, variety of stalls, pony rides, a jumping castle, and face painting.
Inquiries: Kim, 076-512-9459 or Monique, 082-441-8985
WINE FOR A CAUSE
Savour the fruits of our beautiful winelands by joining in on an unforgettable experience of fine wines, food, live music and great vibes.
Your participation will make a difference to a very special cause — St Francis Hospice.
Open from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday April 5, this event will take place at the Fairview Indoor Centre.
Tickets cost R120 per person, and are available via Quicket.
Inquiries: Melanie, 041-360-7070 or melanie@stfrancishospice.za.org
PRELOVED SHOPPING
Join in on the fun of a preloved clothing shopping experience with the Thrift GQ Preloved Clothing Shopping Extravaganza at Victoria Park High School on Saturday April 26 at 9am.
POTTERY WORKSHOP
Enjoy pottery, paaseiers (Easter eggs) and prosecco at The Taste Room, 145 Main Road, Walmer, on Wednesday April 2 at 6.30pm.
This is a hands-on adventure to paint your own ceramic bowl while sipping on prosecco.
Fill your bowl with Easter eggs before going home.
The workshop is hosted by Angel Wings Ceramics.
Tickets are available via www.thetasteroom.co.za/events
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: 123RF
MUSIC TRIVIA
There will be a music trivia night to raise funds for four riders who made the Barrel Racing SA team to travel to the USA for their rodeo tour.
The fundraising event will take place on Friday at 6pm at Eddie Macs@VP.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight people.
There will also be a cash bar and limited menu available.
Bookings: Nohlene, 082-693-1799
On Saturday at 7pm there will be another music trivia night in aid of Ashmieka Moodley to get to the nationals of the SA Championships for Performing Arts.
Also held at Eddie Macs@VP, tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.
There will be plenty of prizes up for grabs, guest singers, and lucky draws.
Bookings: Natasha, 061-543-7152 or Ravi, 061-587-3487
MARKETS
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items!
Come visit The Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Saturday April 26, from 9am to 2pm.
Come find your favorite stalls such as thrift clothing, toys, tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home decor, vintage items, and plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely Saturday outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
The Linton Grange Library craft market will be held on Friday from 9am to 1pm.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will host a family market at 512 Cape Road in Kabega Park on Saturday May 3 from 9am to 2pm.
Entrance is R10, or free for children under 12. This includes a lucky draw prize.
There will be a music and beer tent, food trucks, variety of stalls, pony rides, a jumping castle, and face painting.
Inquiries: Kim, 076-512-9459 or Monique, 082-441-8985
WINE FOR A CAUSE
Savour the fruits of our beautiful winelands by joining in on an unforgettable experience of fine wines, food, live music and great vibes.
Your participation will make a difference to a very special cause — St Francis Hospice.
Open from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday April 5, this event will take place at the Fairview Indoor Centre.
Tickets cost R120 per person, and are available via Quicket.
Inquiries: Melanie, 041-360-7070 or melanie@stfrancishospice.za.org
PRELOVED SHOPPING
Join in on the fun of a preloved clothing shopping experience with the Thrift GQ Preloved Clothing Shopping Extravaganza at Victoria Park High School on Saturday April 26 at 9am.
POTTERY WORKSHOP
Enjoy pottery, paaseiers (Easter eggs) and prosecco at The Taste Room, 145 Main Road, Walmer, on Wednesday April 2 at 6.30pm.
This is a hands-on adventure to paint your own ceramic bowl while sipping on prosecco.
Fill your bowl with Easter eggs before going home.
The workshop is hosted by Angel Wings Ceramics.
Tickets are available via www.thetasteroom.co.za/events
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle