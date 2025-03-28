IN THE GARDEN | Adding a potted tree can transform a space and view
Consider one of several stunning indigenous options to create height and a focal point
When space is limited, but you wish you could grow a tree at home, the answer might be to plant one in a pot.
A townhouse, balcony, small garden or retirement unit sometimes calls for a tree to anchor the home to its environment — or offset the blandness of a flat, horizontal outlook. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.