Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa have sparked rumours of a split after deleting photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.
The couple had been posting pictures of each other, giving their fans a glimpse into their romance.
However, they have suddenly deleted all photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.
The move has sparked rumours they may be going through a rough patch or have split.
Minnie made her relationship with her new beau Instagram official on Valentine's Day this year.
The media personality, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband Quinton Jones in February 2022, posted images of the couple with the caption: “Roses are red. Our favourite colour is blue. Happy Valentine's Day. From me to you. Thank you for loving me and loving me loudly. Happy Valentine's Day, Motho Waka.”
In January, Minnie trended after Brian's ex-girlfriend Neema Aloyce, who shares a son with the plastic surgeon, accused Minnie of stealing her man.
“I am saying Dlamini is coming after my family since she knows about me, and Brian made it very clear what we had, our family and our business. I live in Tanzania, and we have an arrangement of seeing each other every three or four weeks, where one of us would go to the other side,” said Neema.
“In Joburg, I had half the closet full of my things and always posted when I was there, and she knew this. She visited the house when I wasn't around, saw my things, knew I lived there, and wanted him to get done with me so she gets to officially take my place.”
A day later, she issued an apology to Minnie.
“I also apologise to Dlamini. Even though she was part and parcel of my betrayal, I should have been able to control how I dealt with the situation.”
Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa spark split rumours
Image: Instagram/Brian Monaisa
