Unathi Nkayi and DJ Fresh make triumphant returns to airwaves
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Unathi Nkayi
The new radio year is upon us, and it's seeing some of our faves back on the airwaves.
Unathi Nkayi and DJ Fresh have made highly anticipated comebacks, hosting their first show together live from Oskido's restaurant Darumba on April 1 on 93.8, formerly known as Mix FM.
The duo's return to radio is significant, given their past experiences.
In 2021, Unathi was let go from Kaya 959 after an altercation with colleague Sizwe Dhlomo. The station cited "certain conduct" that rendered their working relationship "intolerable".
“Unathi Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm certain incidents occurred which resulted in the breakdown of trust between the two parties.” read the station's official statement.
The dismissal lead to Unathi suing the station for R1.6m, and while its been a lengthy legal battle, Unathi is determined to come out as the victor.
DJ Fresh's contract was terminated by Metro FM in 2019.
The decision came after a three-week dispute over his use of "foul language" on air which resulted in a complaint being lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA.
The SABC released a statement stating it decided to let the DJ go after "unsuccessful engagements" and DJ Fresh's conduct bringing the broadcaster into "disrepute".
