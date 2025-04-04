A VINE TIME | Raise a toast to world’s best whisky — from SA
We’re celebrating a different kind of beverage this week because it’s an opportunity to raise a toast to a proudly South African spirit that’s just been crowned the world’s best.
Giving the Scots, Irish, Japanese and Americans a run for their money, Three Ships Whisky Bourbon Cask was named the World’s Best Blended Whisky at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards in London, the world’s most prominent spirits competition that focuses solely on whiskies of all stripes from around the globe...
