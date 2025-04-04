GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

MUSIC TRIVIA
There will be a music trivia fundraiser for Keith Smith’s cancer treatment at Eddie Macs@VP on Friday at 7pm.
Tickets cost R100 a person for tables of six to eight.
There will also be a raffle and lucky draw prizes to be won.
The venue has a cash bar and limited menu available on the night.
Bookings: Hayley, 084-846-6300
LINE DANCING
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, get your boots ready and join in on a fun-filled evening of line dancing at Eddie Macs@VP on Saturday at 6.30pm for 7pm.
Entrance is R80 a person.
Bookings: Jocelyn, 066-305-0061
WELLNESS GROUPS
The Malabar Wellness Group will meet on Tuesday April 8 at 7pm at the Malabar Community Centre Minor Hall in Haworthia Drive.
The speaker is Vicki Sanan of the Arthritis Foundation SA on “Idiopathic Arthritis Awareness /Type 1 Diabetes in children”.
Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457-4576
The Springdale Wellness Group will also meet on Tuesday April 8 at 7pm at the Gospel Hall on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets.
An 11-year-old boy has been invited to speak on his journey with diabetes.
Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394
The Gqeberha branch will, meanwhile, meet on Wednesday April 9 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm at the Caritas Service Centre in Newton Park.
The speaker is Stephanie Plaatjies of the Northern Areas Liaison Team on the topic “No-one lives alone”.
Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810
MUSICAL SHOWCASE
Catch Michael Masote’s translation of Handel’s Messiah into SA languages on Sunday April 13 at 2.30pm at the Feather Market Centre.
Conducted by Kutlwano Masote, with soloists Lynelle Kenned, Veramarie Willemse, Sakhi Martins and Njabulo Mthimkulu with the New Apostolic Church Choir.
Tickets cost between R100 and R130 through Quicket.
Inquiries: 072-610-8870
KIDS ROCK
Get rid of the stress of the first term at the Kids Rock End of Term Party for Families on April 4 from 4pm to 6pm at St Francis Brewery in St Francis Bay.
Book via Quicket.
WHALE FESTIVAL
The Algoa Bay Whale Festival takes place at The Willows Resort & Conference Centre on Sunday June 1 from 9am to 7pm.
This is a fun family day to celebrate the annual whale migration.
MARKET
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items.
Come visit The Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday April 26, from 9am to 2pm.
Come find your favourite stalls such as thrift clothing, toys, tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home decor, vintage items, and plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely Saturday outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
The Herald
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: LLOYD EDWARDS/RAGGY CHARTERS
