MOVER & SHAKER | Women’s rights activist Lesley Ann Foster making an impact in 26 African countries
Dr Lesley Ann Foster, 68, is the founder of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International based in East London.
The NGO aims to eradicate gender-based violence and promote a safe, equal and supportive society for women and girls through decreased crime, increased support services, awareness, gender equality and government accountability...
