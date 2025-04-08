Joyous Celebration singer Esethu Siwe is set to launch her solo career with the release of her debut single Ndobalekela Kuphi in time for Easter.
Esethu is a traditional gospel singer and songwriter celebrated for her deep-rooted musical heritage and emotive performances.
Her musical career first gained momentum in 2016 when she joined the renowned gospel ensemble . Her time with the group led to notable releases, including Ndenzel’ Uncedo Hymn 377, a powerful rendition that has amassed 34-million views on YouTube, and the gospel anthem Yesu Wena Ungu Mhlobo, which has garnered more than 41-million views.
The two songs stand among Joyous Celebration’s most successful releases, solidifying Esethu’s impact on the genre.
Esethu kicked off 2025 by recording her highly anticipated debut live album, set for release in the third quarter of the year.
Fans will get their first taste of her solo artistry on April 11 2025, when she releases Ndobalekela Kuphi, just in time for Easter.
“Stepping into a solo career was a decision deeply rooted in faith. I felt in my spirit it was time. If there’s one thing I have always prayed about, it’s God’s timing,” Esethu told TshisaLIVE.
“I’ve always asked Him to speak, and I’ve been clear with Him that when the time is right, He must make it happen. I truly believe if it wasn’t time for me to go solo it wouldn’t have happened.”
Joyous Celebration singer Esethu Siwe goes solo
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Joyous Celebration singer Esethu Siwe is set to launch her solo career with the release of her debut single Ndobalekela Kuphi in time for Easter.
Esethu is a traditional gospel singer and songwriter celebrated for her deep-rooted musical heritage and emotive performances.
Her musical career first gained momentum in 2016 when she joined the renowned gospel ensemble . Her time with the group led to notable releases, including Ndenzel’ Uncedo Hymn 377, a powerful rendition that has amassed 34-million views on YouTube, and the gospel anthem Yesu Wena Ungu Mhlobo, which has garnered more than 41-million views.
The two songs stand among Joyous Celebration’s most successful releases, solidifying Esethu’s impact on the genre.
Esethu kicked off 2025 by recording her highly anticipated debut live album, set for release in the third quarter of the year.
Fans will get their first taste of her solo artistry on April 11 2025, when she releases Ndobalekela Kuphi, just in time for Easter.
“Stepping into a solo career was a decision deeply rooted in faith. I felt in my spirit it was time. If there’s one thing I have always prayed about, it’s God’s timing,” Esethu told TshisaLIVE.
“I’ve always asked Him to speak, and I’ve been clear with Him that when the time is right, He must make it happen. I truly believe if it wasn’t time for me to go solo it wouldn’t have happened.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure