While many believe she has self-esteem issues, Khanyi previously told TshisaLIVE she believes beauty is subjective and rooted in self-expression and said she is not phased by comments made by critics.
“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. One’s beauty is not physical but a deep sense of self. Beauty is unspoken truth through the physical. It is one’s choice to express in any way they want. Over the years my expressions have changed as I mature. I see myself in different ways due to my exposure to different cultures, places and experiences," she said.
“Cosmetic surgery is an expression of freedom of self-expression. I am not of this body, it only houses my soul. It’s my character that should define my values, not what I look like. Confidence is not being boxed by the norms.”
Khanyi said her message is one of self-acceptance, empowerment and living life on one's own terms, and should one want to go through surgery, one should do it for the right reasons.
“I have a very strong support structure. I am not defined by what I see in the mirror but what I feel when I close my eyes or lie alone in the dark. That’s what my true self is. I have women gaining confidence through my brave choices, encouraging them to also explore and live out their wildest dreams.
“I do what I love and it serves me. It waits for me to command what’s next.”
Khanyi Mbau’s ‘new look’ shoots her up trends lists again
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
Khanyi Mbau has again sparked reactions on social media after going under the knife to make cosmetic changes.
In August 2024, the actress and reality TV star revealed she had jetted to Mono Clinic in Izmir, Turkey, to undergo a blepharoplasty, a procedure that reduces bagginess from your lower eyelids and removes excess skin from your upper eyelids.
Khanyi made her first public appearance at the launch of Netflix's Meet The Khumalos this past weekend, but her new look sparked criticism.
Read some reactions below:
While many believe she has self-esteem issues, Khanyi previously told TshisaLIVE she believes beauty is subjective and rooted in self-expression and said she is not phased by comments made by critics.
“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. One’s beauty is not physical but a deep sense of self. Beauty is unspoken truth through the physical. It is one’s choice to express in any way they want. Over the years my expressions have changed as I mature. I see myself in different ways due to my exposure to different cultures, places and experiences," she said.
“Cosmetic surgery is an expression of freedom of self-expression. I am not of this body, it only houses my soul. It’s my character that should define my values, not what I look like. Confidence is not being boxed by the norms.”
Khanyi said her message is one of self-acceptance, empowerment and living life on one's own terms, and should one want to go through surgery, one should do it for the right reasons.
“I have a very strong support structure. I am not defined by what I see in the mirror but what I feel when I close my eyes or lie alone in the dark. That’s what my true self is. I have women gaining confidence through my brave choices, encouraging them to also explore and live out their wildest dreams.
“I do what I love and it serves me. It waits for me to command what’s next.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle