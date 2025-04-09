Rapper Priddy Ugly has responded to criticism from social media trolls and podcaster Mac G, who lambasted the couple's pregnancy announcement on social media.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Mac G questioned why Priddy Ugly and his wife Bontle Moloi were showcasing their pregnancy and their first daughter on social media, calling it “cringe”.
“That was cringe. What must we do? That was a music video. What must we do, must we clap?” Mac G said.
“This is the thing with oversharing. What must we do?”
Priddy Ugly defends his family’s pregnancy announcement after backlash
Image: Twitter/Priddy Ugly
Priddy Ugly has defended their decision to share the pregnancy announcement, saying the criticism is unwarranted.
“In a time when global fertility and birth rates are declining, divorce rates are at an all-time high and the black family structure is disadvantaged and under threat. Seeing a young black family grow and blossom, witnessing their relationship stand the test of time — especially in an era where many fail — should bring a little joy to your heart. If you can’t find beauty in that, look inward. God be with you.”
