Dan Patlansky brings ‘Full Band Tour’ to Gqeberha

Renowned worldwide for his electrifying guitar work and raw, soulful vocals, Dan Patlansky is set to hit the road in May with a brand new full band tour — and Gqeberha features on his road map.
Kicking off the “Full Band Tour”, he will be stopping over in Gqeberha on Friday May 9 with a show at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park.
The tour promises to be an unforgettable journey through his celebrated discography, featuring songs from across his career, including fan favourites and tracks from his critically acclaimed latest album, Movin’ On.
In December 2024, Movin’ On was voted the third best Blues Rock Album of the year by Blues Rock Review USA.
Patlansky had already started writing the tracks for the album in January 2023, collaborating with Andy Maritz and Greg van Kerkhof.
Marking a departure from his previous work and opting for a different approach, he consciously chose not to rely primarily on his own solo writing.
He said he chose Movin’ On as the title track to the album because the song spoke for the entire theme of the record as a whole.
He then celebrated the release of the album with an SA tour in 2024 and an international album launch tour in April 2024, where he performed across the UK and Hungary.
On returning to SA, he embarked on his acoustic “Unplugged & Unfiltered Tour”, followed by another international tour to the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium in August and September.
Hailed as one of the most dynamic and explosive blues-rock guitarists of his generation, the Johannesburg-born Patlansky, who has 11 studio albums under his belt, has built a global reputation for his masterful fretwork, emotive storytelling and captivating live performances.
With each album, he has continued to push creative boundaries, blending blues, rock and soul with his signature intensity and technical brilliance.
In February 2014, Patlansky was chosen to open for American singer Bruce Springsteen in front of a 64,000-strong crowd at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
This upcoming tour will not only celebrate his rich catalogue but also offer fans an exclusive taste of what is next, as the muso teases the possibility of previewing brand new material.
With his powerhouse band backing him, audiences can expect an electrifying set filled with soaring solos, gritty vocals and the unmistakable energy that has made him a must-see live performer.
Doors open at 6pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost R250 online via Quicket.
The Herald
Dan Patlansky brings ‘Full Band Tour’ to Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
Renowned worldwide for his electrifying guitar work and raw, soulful vocals, Dan Patlansky is set to hit the road in May with a brand new full band tour — and Gqeberha features on his road map.
Kicking off the “Full Band Tour”, he will be stopping over in Gqeberha on Friday May 9 with a show at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park.
The tour promises to be an unforgettable journey through his celebrated discography, featuring songs from across his career, including fan favourites and tracks from his critically acclaimed latest album, Movin’ On.
In December 2024, Movin’ On was voted the third best Blues Rock Album of the year by Blues Rock Review USA.
Patlansky had already started writing the tracks for the album in January 2023, collaborating with Andy Maritz and Greg van Kerkhof.
Marking a departure from his previous work and opting for a different approach, he consciously chose not to rely primarily on his own solo writing.
He said he chose Movin’ On as the title track to the album because the song spoke for the entire theme of the record as a whole.
He then celebrated the release of the album with an SA tour in 2024 and an international album launch tour in April 2024, where he performed across the UK and Hungary.
On returning to SA, he embarked on his acoustic “Unplugged & Unfiltered Tour”, followed by another international tour to the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium in August and September.
Hailed as one of the most dynamic and explosive blues-rock guitarists of his generation, the Johannesburg-born Patlansky, who has 11 studio albums under his belt, has built a global reputation for his masterful fretwork, emotive storytelling and captivating live performances.
With each album, he has continued to push creative boundaries, blending blues, rock and soul with his signature intensity and technical brilliance.
In February 2014, Patlansky was chosen to open for American singer Bruce Springsteen in front of a 64,000-strong crowd at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
This upcoming tour will not only celebrate his rich catalogue but also offer fans an exclusive taste of what is next, as the muso teases the possibility of previewing brand new material.
With his powerhouse band backing him, audiences can expect an electrifying set filled with soaring solos, gritty vocals and the unmistakable energy that has made him a must-see live performer.
Doors open at 6pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost R250 online via Quicket.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle