Award-winning rapper Doechii teams up with Sadag anxiety campaign

Image: Daniel Cole/Reuters
The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has partnered with American Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii in a powerful global initiative aimed at raising awareness about anxiety and mental health struggles among youth and creatives.
The campaign was sparked by the release of Doechii’s song Anxiety. .
Sadag development manager Fatima Seedat said the collaboration aims to fill a gap in awareness and accessibility to mental health resources.
“Many youth and creatives may be unaware of signs and symptoms to look out for and the resources available to them. Through these campaigns, we are able to amplify vital information that could assist those in need of help,” said Seedat.
The collaboration features the launch of the Anxiety Is Watching Me website, which is a digital resource hub. The platform offers support, tools and resources for those navigating the challenges of anxiety and panic disorders.
Doechii, known for her genre-bending style and raw lyrical vulnerability, said the project stems from her own experiences.
“I have had anxiety my entire life. Yoga, reading, poetry, listening to music, journalling and knitting are all things I do to help myself feel more calm when I am anxious,” she said.
“When I have panic attacks sometimes something silly, such as naming every animal I can think of in alphabetical order, can help me bring my mind back to a calm state. On a larger scale the most helpful things I have done for my anxiety are trying new hobbies and travelling alone.”
Doechii's Anxiety gained millions of views on Instagram and TikTok, where fans recreated a dance challenge inspired by Will and Ashley’s famous scene from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
The track, originally featured on Doechii’s 2019 Coven Music Session, Vol 1, samples Gotye’s 2011 hit Somebody That I Used To Know and was later reimagined by rapper Sleepy Hallow in 2023.
Through her lyrics and creative work, Doechii captures the emotional turmoil that often accompanies anxiety disorders, providing a relatable voice for those silently battling similar experiences.
Sadag, which is the country’s leading mental health support NGO, said campaigns like this one are vital to dismantle stigma and encourage conversations.
“Awareness campaigns such as this one are incredibly important in breaking the stigma around mental health and anxiety because they can shape perceptions, attitudes and normalise important conversations,” said Seedat.
She said many young people and creatives will experience anxiety due to the socioeconomic landscape in SA.
“Factors such as unemployment, inequality, crime and academic stress contribute to the stressful environment. Sadag receives many calls from the youth seeking help for anxiety, which underscores the prevalence of the issue,” said Seedat.
She pointed to worrying statistics about the wellbeing of the continent's young people.
“About 40% of the world’s population are youth, with most in Africa. However, according to the Happiness Level Surveys (2025), African youth have the lowest levels of happiness globally. We also know depression and anxiety are the most common mental health issues young people deal with. Youth mental illness is a serious public health problem,” she said.
“The initiative encourages people to reach out for help by providing a resource hub on the website, which on its own is powerful,” she said.
Seedat also highlighted the importance of understanding and supporting loved ones experiencing anxiety.
“To better support a loved one living with anxiety, it is crucial to educate ourselves about the disorder. Very often, they only need a listening ear, validation of their feelings and reassurance that everything will be OK. Encouraging help-seeking behaviour and creating a safe and supportive environment is key.”
