Artist’s unique pieces fly off their hinges
After mastering everything from portraits to sculptures, career takes new turn with murals painted on doors
When Itai Vangani was in preschool, growing up in Zimbabwe, he used to draw cartoon characters on scraps of paper which he would try sell for pocket money.
When the little boy was not sketching, he would walk the streets of the township with his ink-stained fingers and sneak into the homes of aspiring artists to admire their work and pepper them with questions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.