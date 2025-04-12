AT THE BEACH | Capturing the essence of surfing in words and images
Getting to the heart of lifestyle and experience can be elusive
Surfing is incredibly difficult to capture. Be it in word, photo, video or conversation it is a slippery subject when trying to pin down the essence of the lifestyle and experience.
As Billabong has said in its tag line “Only a surfer knows the feeling.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.