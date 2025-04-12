IN THE GARDEN | Kei Lily Festival fundraiser also celebrates village’s special flower emblem

The emblem of Kei Mouth is the Kei Lily.
It’s scarlet flowers bring life to dull circumstances in the garden and the plant has too, the unique ability to rise again from the ashes after veld fires to bloom again.
This is significant as this resilience and ability to recover is the heart behind the fundraising Kei Lily Festival to be held this Saturday, from 11am to 4pm, in Kei Mouth.
After many years of the village’s neglect, the event was first held in 2019 as a fundraiser.
It was intended to raise a much-needed income to enable the Kei Mouth village to be uplifted so it would thrive once more to be an attractive and enjoyable place for residents and visitors to stay and play.
“As well as creating funds for projects which enable us to renew and maintain the village and raise its profile, we wish for the Kei Lily Festival to provide a reason for visitors to come here over Easter where they will be entertained and enjoy a family fun day out,” Margaret Albrecht, who holds the marketing portfolio of the Kei Mouth Owners’ and Residents’ Association, said.
The festival will take place in Grosvenor Square — follow the main road down to the only four-way stop in the village, where it will be held.
“There will be a mechanical bull, mostly local vendors selling their creations and wares, Table 58 Brewing, and custom-made Kei Mouth gin glasses on sale.
“Children may enjoy pony rides and travelling around the venue on a mini train.”
What of the village and festival’s colourful flower emblem?
“We are very proud to be a village with its own flower emblem.
“Lots of organisations here use the name and image of the Kei Lily ... book clubs, the golf club and other social clubs to represent them.”
Beside that there is much that may be told in the name of a plant.
The Kei Lily (Cyrtanthus sanguineus) is indigenous to the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coastline, growing on rocky, south-facing slopes, in rock crevices and near water courses.
Cyrtanthus is derived from the Greek kyrtos, meaning curved, and anthos, meaning flowers.
Sanguineus means “blood red”, the colour of the lilies. (They can also be pink.)
Cyrtanthus sanguineus are commonly known as the Fire Lily, Inanda Lily and in Afrikaans, the Keilelie or Vuurlelie.
The trumpet-shaped flowers are 9cm wide and are borne on stems of 25cm which rise above fairly narrow strap-shaped leaves. The leaves emerge in spring from winter dormancy.
Flowers are orange to red (and pink) that appear from late spring into autumn.
The Kei Lily is possibly not sold commercially as I tried to ascertain.
But perhaps it would be worthwhile to do so as it has proven that it easily makes a transition from the veld into the garden as an attractive ornamental plant.
Kei Mouth resident Alex Wallace said he received a handful of the bulbs from his octogenarian neighbour, Joyce Bester.
“They haven’t asked for much care and bloom again year after year in a shady spot on the stoep,” he said.
The Kei Lily has been cultivated for 179 years, and as well as a flower bed plant, it can perform equally well as a pot plant and in a hanging basket.
The bulbs multiply freely by making offsets and quickly become overcrowded in a container. This situation does not irk them in the least.
If you are fortunate to find bulbs to grow for yourself, here are some guidelines:
Bulbs will multiply rapidly but avoid disturbing them for three to four years.
After dividing them you will find they will probably not flower in the first year thereafter.
In a container, the bulbs will probably need to be divided more often.
The plant enjoys growing in crowded clumps, where they flower best.
In spring, propagate them by lifting a clump and separating the bulblets that grow underground and planting them as separate plants.
Immediately after separating them, plant the bulbs in well-drained, compost-enriched soil mixture.
Make sure the bulbs’ ‘shoulder’ (upper third) is planted just below the soil surface.
After planting, drench the soil with water, then again once or twice a week. Allow the soil to dry out before watering them again.
In the garden, choose a site where you may enjoy them when they are in flower in semi- shade or light shade.
You can take a chance with planting them in full sun, provided you are aware of meeting their watering needs and they are not subject to the full force of the hot sun at midday.
Water them thoroughly throughout summer.
Take care to watch out for lily borers, mealy bugs and snails which attack both the plants leaves and bulbs.
It’s best to take tough measures for repelling lily borers as they quickly destroy the plant.
Moths with orange polka dot wings lay their eggs on the plant, which quickly turn into striped caterpillars.
I try to destroy these destructive moths (sometimes successfully) while they are in flight and before they can do any damage.
• In the Garden is written by feature writer, garden enthusiast and former teacher Julia Smith, who has returned home to live in Chintsa East. The column aims to inform novice and accomplished gardeners on how to make the most of their green patches.
