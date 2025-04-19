The Culinaria collection of wines from Leopard’s Leap in Franschhoek started out as a small range, made in small quantities, to complement the menu of its popular Rotisserie Restaurant.
Weekender
Culinaria collection makes a quantum leap
Franschhoek winery’s products have been collecting international awards while still offering great value and easy-drinking food-friendliness
Image: SUPPLIED
The Culinaria collection of wines from Leopard’s Leap in Franschhoek started out as a small range, made in small quantities, to complement the menu of its popular Rotisserie Restaurant.
They’ve grown in stature, however, gathering international awards while still offering great value and easy-drinking food-friendliness.
Most recently, both the Leopard’s Leap 2021 Culinaria Grand Vin and the 2024 Culinaria Chenin Blanc received Grand Gold medals at the 2025 Mundus Vini Spring Tasting in Germany, and the chenin blanc was named as the best SA white wine on show.
The Culinaria Collection represents classic French blends and styles and celebrates the harmony and enjoyment that happens when food and wine work together to enhance one another.
The 2021 Culinaria Grand Vin (R165) is a Bordeaux-style red blend with complex layers of red fruit, cassis, tobacco and a hint of cedar.
The palate is smooth with a fruity mulberry aftertaste, while ripe tannins ensure a firm, elegant structure. An excellent partner to red meat dishes, especially lamb.
Grapes used for the Loire-inspired 2024 Culinaria Chenin Blanc (R135) are from the Voor-Paardeberg, acclaimed for its exceptional Chenin Blanc.
Ripe fruit character with aromas of tropical fruit and yellow peach are balanced with the fresh crunchiness of pear.
There’s a hint of sweet spice while a vibrant acidity and elegant nuances of oak contribute structure and complexity.
The wine lends itself well to Asian dishes, Cape Malay spices, salads with tomato, sharp vinaigrettes or tangy mayonnaise and a variety of seafood.
The Culinaria wines are available only direct from the Leopard’s Leap estate or its online shop — worth ordering for something different and good value.
The 2022 Leopard’s Leap Pardus (R255) and 2022 Special Edition Pinotage (R135) also joined the Mundus Vini Gold Medal winners where a score of at least 90 points is required.
A blend of cinsault, merlot and cabernet sauvignon, Pardus is a favourite of Leopard’s Leap chief executive Hein Koegelenberg.
“I believe a fitting way of sharing our treasures, such as terroir, diversity and natural beauty, is to present an intricate wine blend, a charismatic play between intensity and elegance, while being gently approachable,” he said.
“If you, like myself, get excited about a delicious red blend that you can enjoy as part of an everyday quality lifestyle, I think you might enjoy Pardus.”
The 2022 Special Edition Pinotage shows off a beautiful rich purple colour with a bright crimson red hue.
Berry aromas and nuances of oak and vanilla provide structure and length, while soft tannins and an elegant finish make it an ideal partner to SA favourites such as beef potjie and chakalaka chicken — and is winemaker Renier van Deventer’s favourite with a braaibroodjie.
