Gqeberha doctor’s note is to ‘never give up’
Dr Jacqueline Matroos’s journey a testimony of perseverance
From working in a butchery over weekends earning just R74, and her countless applications to study medicine rejected, a former Windvogel resident’s big dream has finally come true.
Earlier in April, Dr Jacqueline Matroos opened her own medical practice in Gqeberha...
