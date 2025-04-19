NMB GIG GUIDE

WELLNESS MEETING
The S’Khona Wellness Group will meet on Monday May 28 at 3pm at 40 Keurboom Crescent in Algoa Park.
The speaker is a surprise guest on the topic “Come, Listen and Learn about Living with Diabetes”.
Inquiries: Pamela Molefe, 082-556-6134
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library book sale will take place on May 10, from 8am to 12 noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
MOVEMENT JOURNEY
Join forces for a one-of-a-kind Eden Wellness experience in nature on Wednesday May 1, from 9am to 11am at The Plantation. Guests to arrive at 8.30am.
The cost is R350 per person for a full one hour movement journey beneath the trees, including core and glute burn; rhythmic Pilates; a soothe and stretch session; post-session nourishment; a wholesome superfood muffin; savoury quiche; and a refreshing health drink.
It also includes a bonus goody bag filled with wellness treasures such as vouchers, health samples and more.
Bookings close on April 26, with limited tickets still available.
Bookings can be made by sending a message to 071-868-4765
MARKETS
Enjoy a country market under the Blue Gum trees on Sunday April 27 with live music, food trucks, a farmers market, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, and plants and flowers at over 100 stalls.
The Crossways Village Market also boasts loads of kiddies activities including pony rides and face painting.
Bring your best friend on a lead. The venue is wheelchair friendly.
Public entrance is free from 9am to 2pm.
Inquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — come visit The Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Saturday April 26, from 9am to 2pm.
Come find your favourite stalls selling thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor, vintage items and plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
WHALE FESTIVAL
The Algoa Bay Whale Festival takes place at The Willows Resort & Conference Centre on Sunday June 1, from 9am to 7pm.
This is a fun family day to celebrate the annual whale migration.
ART MEANDER
Visit the annual Art Meander at Walmer Park Shopping Centre.
The Art Meander is an event where local artists display art pieces in a vibrant, interactive setting.
Visitors can explore various styles and mediums, from contemporary abstract pieces to detailed realism, all crafted by artists from Gqeberha.
The display will be located throughout the mall on Friday April 25 from 9am to 5pm; from 9am to 4pm on the Saturday; and 9am to 2pm on the Sunday.
