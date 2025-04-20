Crocheting not just a hobby for grannies

While it is said to have originated from Chinese needlework in the 15th century and can be later traced to 1700s Europe, crochet is surprisingly not as “old-fashioned” as one might think.
The hobby or art form is something most might associate with our grandmothers or a scene from one of Jane Austen’s novels.
But for East London local, Erin Flashman — and many Gen Z-ers like her — crochet has become a relaxing hobby, a fun way to get creative and even ... a business.
Launching The Knotted Fox in January 2025, Flashman has been an avid crocheter for almost three years and loves how the craft has allowed her to chill out, while still creating something wonderful.
“Being creative is a valued trait in my family, and I’ve always been encouraged to express myself creatively from a young age,” she said.
Flashman studied graphic design and digital marketing, and works full-time as a graphic designer.
“I have always been involved in creative things and have always been interested in being and doing something creative, so when I learnt how to crochet in 2022, I fell in love.
“I could not shake the joy of creating something beautiful with yarn. Crocheting for me is very much a creative outlet.
“But I often feel that crocheting is also such a good way to relax and unwind — to get rid of the stress for the day.”
Though one would expect Flashman to be taught about the craft by your typical crocheting granny, it was actually one of her peers that introduced her to it.
“Crocheting is a hobby that I only recently found. I had a friend who introduced me to it and showed me how to do it.
“The very first thing I made was a small turtle. And from then on, I knew I would never give up the hobby,” Flashman said.
While self-doubt has definitely made its appearance once or twice, Flashman took the leap and decided to turn her newfound hobby into a little business.
Today, she mainly creates a wide range of crocheted animals — from fierce baby dragons, to chubby little penguins, sloth plant holders, sweet bunnies, hippos, sheep, tiny mushrooms and so much more.
Using both her own patterns and ones she finds online, Flashman hand-makes each and every item and loves doing custom orders too.
“I offer mainly crocheted animals and have yet to do blankets and clothing, but I’m excited to try that out,” Flashman said.
“For now, my favourite item to make would be my Christmas reindeer. It’s super fun to make and, in my opinion, looks the cutest.”
What she loved most about crocheting is that it allowed her to bring all her creative ideas to life.
“It allows me to express myself, and I also really like how it provides a sense of stress relief.
“The repetitive motions and rhythmic flow of crochet can be really calming and meditative.”
As much as she loves it, the process of starting a business and putting herself out there hasn’t always been the easiest.
“Self-doubt and fear of failure was a big challenge for me, but it’s essential to remember that these feelings are normal and can be overcome,” she said.
Asked what advice she’d give to other young entrepreneurs, she said it was important to ask for help when you needed it.
“Surround yourself with people who believe in you, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. I learnt that the hard way.
“I think it’s also really important to set clear goals and priorities to help you stay on track, because it’s easy to get distracted or lose motivation sometimes,” Flashman said.
While she loves creating each and every single item, Flashman said nothing beat seeing a happy customer.
“I love seeing how happy clients are when they receive their orders. It’s the most rewarding part.”
To find out more, Visit The Knotted Fox Facebook Page
