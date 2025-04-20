I read something recently that described muscle mass as the “currency of metabolic health”. I loved this. And it is true.
Muscle is the organ of longevity. It is about health span, not only lifespan.
It is true — we lose quality of life when we become weak, and we begin to lack the ability to move and take action independently.
We need muscle for our cells to be optimally insulin sensitive. Our bodies consume and use blood sugar, and regenerate mitochondria in our muscle.
It is a very important organ system. Muscle improves our insulin sensitivity, which helps to regulate blood sugar and prevent metabolic issues and conditions.
The more muscle we have, the more (and the better) our mitochondria function. This means we end up with more energy and resilience.
We are seeing how vitally important muscle mass is as more studies and scientific information educate us so.
Our muscles are not just there to move our bodies, they are involved in so much more than that.
If you want to age well and have good overall health, you need to accept and appreciate the value of muscle mass.
Movement is, of course, the primary function of strong bones and muscle health.
It is essential for everyone (no matter your age, gender or race) to ensure a large focus on resistance training.
Too often people end up in the doctor’s office with some kind of pain or chronic metabolic condition which I can bet could easily be fixed, or avoided entirely, with strength training and regular movement.
This should be the course of action for recovery, before reaching for pills.
It is a highly important priority. One needs to do strength training. It is not about looking good — it’s about so much more.
Your longevity, energy, functionality and overall health all stem from it.
I know that so many people think about strength training and immediately think of these incredible large, “ripped” people with orange spray tans and veins popping all over the place.
This is just a sad stereotype that has been linked to strength training. Strength training is not body building.
And ladies, you will not get bulky by lifting heavy weights.
I have seen that one of the biggest deterrents to strength training for women is that they believe that they will look bulky if they lift any heavier than 5kg.
Women often start training with me and tell me how they want to achieve a lean, toned look, but that they don’t want to lift any heavy weights as they don’t want to become bulky or to look bigger than their husbands or boyfriends.
When I hear this it is hard not to laugh.
Hats off to these women for believing that they could “accidentally” get that big.
As a woman, if you are wanting to gain that much muscle it would require your whole life to focus on training and nutrition, and more often than not you would need to be taking additional supplements to come anywhere close to looking manly.
It is just not in our genetic makeup to gain that much muscle. If you are looking for that toned look, you will get it by heavy lifting.
Strength training is not as complicated as it is sometimes made out to be.
Lower body movements can include squats, lunges, wall sits, split squats, step ups, leg extensions, hamstring curls, leg press and so on.
Typical upper body strength movements include things like pull-ups, push-ups, tricep dips, bicep curls, bench press, shoulder press and so on.
If you are a beginner, simply lifting your body weight can be sufficient for your abilities, if you have a good base strength you can do all these movements with added weight, by using dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, sandbags or weight vests.
It is only advisable to progress a movement by adding weight if your form is perfect and if you are working in your full range of motion ... this is where it is helpful to have a trainer.
Your sessions don’t have to be long and monotonous. All you have to do is pick which body part you would like to train, pick four or five exercises that target those muscles and perform about four rounds of 8-10 reps of each movement.
To build strength you don’t want to do too many repetitions as that would mean the weight is too light.
Focus on fewer reps and heavier weights — you want to feel as though you might fail your last two to three reps.
Now, as important as it is to do strength training to grow muscle mass, it is just as important to support this process with our nutrition.
To fuel this we need to prioritise protein food sources — good sources.
As well as nutritionally dense, colourful foods which will keep our bodies functioning optimally and to give us the energy to grow more muscle.
Factory packaged foods with a million ingredients should not be the first things you reach for.
As I always promote, look for food that is in its natural state, or as close to this as possible.
