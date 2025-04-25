GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

TOY FAIR
Channel your inner child at the PE Toy Collectors Fair at Brylin School in Overbaakens on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.
Entrance is R10 and there will be a tuck shop and Halaal wors rolls for sale.
Visit the PE Collectors Toy Fair Facebook page for more information.
CONCERT SERIES
The Feather Market Organ Society presents its first Sunday afternoon concert series on Sunday at 3pm.
The artist is brilliant organist/pianist from Stellenbosch, Winand Grundling.
Grundling’s programme at the Feather Market Centre will differ from the normal pattern. It is full of surprises and consists of well-known organ pieces and well-loved melodies.
Entrance is free for society members and students, R50 for non-members, and R40 for pensioners.
Coffee, juice and cake will be on sale.
MARKET
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items!
Visit The Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.
Find your favourite stalls selling thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor, vintage items, and plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
U3A MEETING
U3A PE meetings are designed to be interesting and stimulating to pique the interest of retirees and those who are at home during the day in something new and to keep minds active.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday April 29, at 9.45am for 10am.
The speaker is Alicia Boag, a dietitian from Bay Life who will talk on “Living Happier Healthier Lives at our Age”.
The new venue for U3A PE meetings is at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre in Glendinningvale.
Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library book sale takes place on May 10, from 8am to 12 midday.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
CHURCH BAZAAR
The De Duin Church in Humewood, on the corner of La Roche Drive and Schafer Square, will hold its annual bazaar on Saturday, May 3.
All the usual favourite stalls will be there, including a vintage car display.
DINNER & THEATRE
Step into a world where music drips like honey, movement is poetry in motion, and the thrill of live performance is utterly intoxicating.
Pemads presents Jukebox Re-Imagined, a dinner theatre experience that blends a smoky club allure, vintage glamour, and show-stopping spectacle into a night of pure entertainment, from April 30 to May 4.
At the heart of the show is an all-female ensemble, each a master of their craft.
Expect powerhouse ballads and modern hits transformed into nostalgic, smoky lounge anthems — all delivered with flawless technique, passion, and soul.
Set in the intimate, stylish dinner theatre setting of The German Club, Jukebox Re-Imagined is designed to engage every sense.
There will also be a full bar and a carefully curated dinner menu.
Tickets are available online via Webtickets. Limited seating is available.
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
The Herald
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: FACEBOOK
TOY FAIR
Channel your inner child at the PE Toy Collectors Fair at Brylin School in Overbaakens on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.
Entrance is R10 and there will be a tuck shop and Halaal wors rolls for sale.
Visit the PE Collectors Toy Fair Facebook page for more information.
CONCERT SERIES
The Feather Market Organ Society presents its first Sunday afternoon concert series on Sunday at 3pm.
The artist is brilliant organist/pianist from Stellenbosch, Winand Grundling.
Grundling’s programme at the Feather Market Centre will differ from the normal pattern. It is full of surprises and consists of well-known organ pieces and well-loved melodies.
Entrance is free for society members and students, R50 for non-members, and R40 for pensioners.
Coffee, juice and cake will be on sale.
MARKET
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items!
Visit The Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.
Find your favourite stalls selling thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor, vintage items, and plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
U3A MEETING
U3A PE meetings are designed to be interesting and stimulating to pique the interest of retirees and those who are at home during the day in something new and to keep minds active.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday April 29, at 9.45am for 10am.
The speaker is Alicia Boag, a dietitian from Bay Life who will talk on “Living Happier Healthier Lives at our Age”.
The new venue for U3A PE meetings is at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre in Glendinningvale.
Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library book sale takes place on May 10, from 8am to 12 midday.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
CHURCH BAZAAR
The De Duin Church in Humewood, on the corner of La Roche Drive and Schafer Square, will hold its annual bazaar on Saturday, May 3.
All the usual favourite stalls will be there, including a vintage car display.
DINNER & THEATRE
Step into a world where music drips like honey, movement is poetry in motion, and the thrill of live performance is utterly intoxicating.
Pemads presents Jukebox Re-Imagined, a dinner theatre experience that blends a smoky club allure, vintage glamour, and show-stopping spectacle into a night of pure entertainment, from April 30 to May 4.
At the heart of the show is an all-female ensemble, each a master of their craft.
Expect powerhouse ballads and modern hits transformed into nostalgic, smoky lounge anthems — all delivered with flawless technique, passion, and soul.
Set in the intimate, stylish dinner theatre setting of The German Club, Jukebox Re-Imagined is designed to engage every sense.
There will also be a full bar and a carefully curated dinner menu.
Tickets are available online via Webtickets. Limited seating is available.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure