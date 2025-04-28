Art, religion are in her blood
Life is full for painter, sculptor, gallery owner, missionary Tess Lovemore of Cannon Rocks
An abiding love of the nature which surrounds her Cannon Rocks home, as well as a deeply embedded spirituality, inspire artist and gallery owner Tess Lovemore’s large canvasses.
For Lovemore, who matriculated at Graaff-Reinet’s Union High School before studying art at the then Port Elizabeth Technicon, art has always been a life force...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.