GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

CHURCH BAZAAR
The De Duin Church in Humewood, on the corner of La Roche Drive and Schafer Square, will be holding its annual bazaar on Saturday, from 9am.
Food items for sale include curry bunnies, boerewors rolls, pancakes, puddings, cakes and freshly baked breads with fillings, as well as baked goods.
Also on sale will be fresh produce, sauces and jams, clothing, books and a white elephant stall.
A tea garden will also be available and veteran cars will be on display.
Inquiries: Francois Potgieter, 083-961-3006
TRIPLE THREAT
As winter draws near, the PE Music Society has planned three wonderful concerts in May and June to make you forget about the cold.
The first of two Soireé Musicales planned for 2025 is scheduled for Wednesday May 14 at 6pm in the Summerstrand Dutch Reformed Church.
This concert is a joint venture with the Feather Market Organ Society and aims to give local musicians a chance to perform.
Equally exciting is the concert four days after the Soireé on Sunday May 18 at 3pm in the NMU south campus auditorium, featuring flamboyant soprano from Cape Town, Zanne Stapelberg, and pianist and well-known accompanist Albie van Schalkwyk. They call their programme OPERA-TANGO.
The third concert will take place on Sunday June 8 at 3pm in the NMU south campus auditorium and features pianist Jose Dias in a concert performance of Frédéric Chopin’s spectacular two piano concertos in a chamber music setting for piano and string quintet.
Tickets are available on the day of each concert at the door.
Inquiries: Erika Bothma-Troskie, 082-308-4494, Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595, or Theresa Cunliffe, 041-504-2250 during office hours
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library book sale will be held on May 10 from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
MARKET
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items.
Visit The Re-Seconds Market at the Londt Park Sports Club in Fernglen on Sunday May 25 from 9am to 2pm.
Come find your favourite stalls selling items such as thrift clothing, toys, tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor, vintage items and plenty of food and good coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
DINNER & THEATRE
Step into a world where music drips like honey, movement is poetry in motion, and the thrill of live performance is utterly intoxicating.
Pemads presents Jukebox Re-Imagined, a dinner theatre experience that blends a smoky club allure, vintage glamour, and show-stopping spectacle into a night of pure entertainment, from Friday to Sunday.
At the heart of the show is an all-female ensemble, each a master of their craft.
Expect powerhouse ballads and modern hits transformed into nostalgic, smoky lounge anthems — all delivered with flawless technique, passion and soul.
Set in the intimate, stylish dinner theatre setting of The German Club, Jukebox Re-Imagined is designed to engage every sense.
There will also be a full bar and a carefully curated dinner menu.
Tickets are available online via Webtickets. Limited seating is available.
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
